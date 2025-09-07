The Newcastle Knights have reportedly added former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika to their list of possible coaches to take over from Adam O'Brien in 2026.

It was confirmed with a handful of weeks to go in the 2025 season that O'Brien would be replaced in charge of the Knights after seeing out the current season, where the Hunter-based side have picked up the wooden spoon following a final round win for the Gold Coast Titans over the Wests Tigers, as well as their own heavy loss to the Parramatta Eels in the final game of the regular season.

The Titans, who avoided the dreaded last spot on the table with their final round victory, have also axed Des Hasler, with the club already confirming Josh Hannay will take over next year.

The Knights were also believed to be interested in the 2025 Cronulla Sharks assistant coach at one point, but it never came to be with Hannay instead inking a deal with the Titans.

The Sydney Morning Herald have now reported that Cheika, who is currently part of Trent Robinson's staff at the Sydney Roosters has joined the list of potential options to take over at Newcastle.

It's understood the Knights have already reached out to Cheika's camp.

The Knights are believed to have already indicated Dean Young, Justin Holbrook, John Morris, Matt King, Paul McGregor, as well as current internal assistant Brian McDermott and Blake Green, are on their list, taking it to eight potential replacements.

It's unclear at this stage who is the favourite to head to the Hunter, or whether there is a timeline in place for the panel, which includes former premiership-winning coach Michael Hagan, to come to a decision.