The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the remainder of Round 1 as six games are played in Australia following last weekend's opener in Las Vegas.

Gerard Sutton will take charge of the first game on Australian soild as the Sydney Roosters host the Brisbane Broncos, while Todd Smith has been appointed to the local rivalry clash on Saturday between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Wyatt Raymond also finds himself with the whistle for Round 1, earning a call up to officiate the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels clash.

Both Grant Atkins and Ashley Klein will back up with a pair of games in the bunker this weekend after officiating on field in Las Vegas last weekend.

Here are all the appointments for the remainder of Round 1.

Round 1 NRL match official appointments

Gerard SuttonDrew Oultram and Chris SuttonChris Butler

Liam KennedyKieren Irons and Jon StoneKasey Badger

Adam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick PelgraveAshley Klein

Todd SmithDavid Munro and Belinda SharpeGrant Atkins

Peter GoughKasey Badger and Drew OultramAshley Klein

Wyatt RaymondMatt Noyen and Phil HendersonGrant Atkins