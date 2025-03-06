The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the remainder of Round 1 as six games are played in Australia following last weekend's opener in Las Vegas.

Gerard Sutton will take charge of the first game on Australian soild as the Sydney Roosters host the Brisbane Broncos, while Todd Smith has been appointed to the local rivalry clash on Saturday between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Wyatt Raymond also finds himself with the whistle for Round 1, earning a call up to officiate the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels clash.

Both Grant Atkins and Ashley Klein will back up with a pair of games in the bunker this weekend after officiating on field in Las Vegas last weekend.

Here are all the appointments for the remainder of Round 1.

Round 1 NRL match official appointments

Allianz Stadium
SYD   
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Chris Butler

Campbelltown
WST   
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Kasey Badger

CommBank Stadium
DOL   
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Netstrata Jubilee
STI   
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: David Munro and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

4 Pines Park
MAN   
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

AAMI Park
MEL   
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

