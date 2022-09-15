The New Zealand Kiwis have named an extended 34-man playing squad for the upcoming 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

New Zealand will still need to trim ten names from the eventual 24-man squad who will travel to England directly after the NRL grand final, with the Kiwis pencilled in to play a warm-up game against the Leeds Rhinos on October 8 before their first game of the tournament the following week against Lebanon.

Ten names have been added to the mid-year squad who defeated Tonga in Auckland, with all of Shaun Johnson, Kodi Nikorima, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Corey Harawira-Naera and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad included having played for the Kiwis previously.

Jeremy Marshall-King and Bailey Simonsson, who played for the Kiwis at the 2019 Nines World Cup, have also been included, while Raiders' duo Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko have been rewarded for their good form with a call up to the wider squad.

Erin Clark is the only player out of the team from the mid-year Test against Tonga due to injury.

Griffin Neame, Jordan Riki and Scott Sorensen, who were all in the squad for the Test against Tonga, are yet to make their debuts for the nation.

“We wanted to name a wider squad so we have all options covered while the NRL finals are playing out,” said coach Michael Maguire.

“We’re excited about the depth of players available and the form they’re in. The vast majority of them are in sides that made it into the finals which is a real positive as we look ahead to the tournament.”

The Kiwis have been drawn in Group C and will be desperate to top the group to prevent a possible quarter-final with Australia, who are in Group B.

Alongside Lebanon, New Zealand will play Jamaica and Ireland during the group stage.

Extended 34-man New Zealand squad for World Cup

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

Kenneath Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles)

Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla Sharks)

Corey Harawira-Naera (Canberra Raiders)

Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Te Maire Martin (Brisbane Broncos)

Ken Maumalo (Wests Tigers)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra Raiders)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Kodi Nikorima (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels)

Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)

Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta Eels)

Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors)