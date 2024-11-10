Four former New Zealand Warriors players and two esteemed coaches have been named as the latest inductees into the prestigious New Zealand Rugby League Legends of League.

These celebrated figures include ex-captains Simon Mannering and Matthew Ridge, both of whom led the Warriors and New Zealand Kiwis during their careers.

Also honoured are standout winger Sean Hoppe and versatile playmaker Nigel Vagana, whose contributions helped shape the legacy of Kiwi rugby league.

The coaching honorees include Frank Endacott, who led the Warriors in 1997 and 1998, and Nathan Cayless, a former Kiwis captain who has transitioned into a coaching role with the Warriors' New South Wales Cup team.

Reflecting the strength of New Zealand's women's rugby league, the Legends of League also welcomed three former Kiwi Ferns: Zavana Aranga, Tasha Davie, and Rachel White.

These players were instrumental in establishing the Kiwi Ferns' prominence on the world stage, each contributing to the team's remarkable success in the 1990s and 2000s.

The criteria for this prestigious honour extend beyond raw talent. Inductees must have demonstrated exceptional leadership, performance, and longevity at the international level and must be retired for at least five years before induction.

Matthew Ridge's career, for instance, represents these standards. Transitioning from rugby union, Ridge became one of the most skilled fullbacks of his generation.

As Kiwi captain, he led New Zealand to significant victories for the national team. Ridge's resume also includes a1996 NRL Premiership with the Manly Sea Eagles, further solidifying his legacy.

Ridge's former teammate, Sean Hoppe, was another standout. Known for his agility and finishing ability, Hoppe represented the Canberra Raiders, North Sydney Bears, Auckland Warriors, and St Helens, while amassing a Kiwis record of 17 tries across 35 Tests.

Nigel Vagana, who surpassed Hoppe's try record, notched 19 tries in 38 Tests. Vagana also became the first New Zealander to reach 100 tries in his NRL career, showcasing his versatility across several positions, including fullback and five-eighth.

Nathan Cayless left an enduring legacy as captain of New Zealand's historic 2008 Rugby League World Cup-winning side.

Cayless's Test career spanned more than a decade, and his leadership extended to the NRL, where he captained the Parramatta Eels in two grand finals, setting a record for the most games captained for a single club.

The recognition of women's rugby league has also gained momentum in recent years.

In 2022, the Legends of League welcomed an inaugural group of four Kiwi Ferns, including Luisa Avaiki and Nadene Conlon, to honour the contributions of New Zealand's women players.

This year's inductees, Zavana Aranga, Rachel White, and Tasha Davie, each made lasting impacts.

Aranga, a try-scoring machine from Wellington, was integral to New Zealand's series victories over Australia and Great Britain in the late 1990s.

This year's inductees represent a broad legacy of excellence in New Zealand rugby league, exemplifying the resilience, skill, and dedication that define the Legends of League.