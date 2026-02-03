Gold Coast Titans fullback Keano Kini has admitted a career threatening injury rocked him in 2025, but that he now views it as a blessing in disguise.

The talented youngster missed much of the 2025 campaign after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Newcastle Knights in March.

The injury saw his spinal cord compressed by 10 millimetres, with paralysis a real concern due to the injury.

Kini has since made a full recovery, but speaking to Code Sports, revealed he was rocked by the injury initiially, but took the time off to think about his own game, and suggested he is now as strong as he has ever been.

“To be honest, it did rock me at the start,” Kini told the publication.

“It ended up being a good thing and a blessing in disguise. I had a lot of time off, a lot of time to think about my own game.

“I'm a bit more grateful for what I have and the opportunity I have to play rugby league every day.

“I'm probably the strongest I've felt since I've come into the NRL. I've put on a bit of weight and feel as fit as I can be.”

Kini's absence hit the Titans hard throughout the course of 2025 for the Titans, who narrowly avoided the wooden spoon, which was picked up by the Newcastle Knights.

Josh Hannay takes over as head coach from Des Hasler in 2026 and will look for immediate results, with the club desperate for a turnaround in fortunes.

Kini will likely start at fullback, with AJ Brimson sliding to five-eighth as was the plan in 2025 prior to Kini's injury.

The Titans open their season against the Cronulla Sharks.