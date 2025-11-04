After nearly facing the harsh reality that he could be paralysed for life less than a year ago, Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Kiwis star Keano Kini has shared his gratitude ahead of his country's Pacific Cup final.

Kini was mere millimetres away from never being able to walk again only eight months ago after he suffered a major neck injury.

Despite the monumental hurdle, Kini managed to return to the field, and is now preparing for one of the biggest games of his career this Sunday.

Speaking to nrl.com, Kini pulled back the curtain on the challenges he endured in the build up to the Kiwis' clash against Samoa this weekend.

“At the start of the year I didn't think I would get to this space," Kini said.

“To be here now is a blessing.

“I've been through some trials and tribulations and I thank the Lord I'm in this position now.”

He admitted that the brutality of his injury forced him to spend some time alone with his thoughts, which resulted in a gracious outlook on the game and his life in general.

"It's been a challenging year but it was meant to happen,” he said.

”It gave me some time to reflect on myself and my game and made me more grateful for it.”

He conceded that while the last year came with a lot of bad, it also resulted in a ton of good, with the star fullback getting married and welcoming a child during his period of absence from the league.

Kini vowed to make up for missing the Kiwis first clash against Samoa, admitting this weekend's final is a little more personal for him.

"It's going to be a whole different game," Kini said. "The boys have to rest up because we've got a lot of sore bodies.

"I was a little bit envious I wasn't playing in the first game against my other culture, Samoa,” Kini said.

”I'm looking forward to playing some boys that I know there and I just want to claim the title back and get that trophy back to New Zealand."

The electric Titans fullback will hope to carry his scintillating form into this Sunday's clash, with the hope of handing Samoa a convincing defeat.