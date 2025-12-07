Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau is set to play the role of Santa Claus this Christmas as he returns home to Fiji to deliver toys to hundreds of underprivileged children across the Pacific nation.\nKikau, through his Kikau Academy, has partnered with Australian toy company Kidstuff to organise a two-day toy drive on December 19–20, distributing gifts to orphanages, women's shelters and children's charities throughout Fiji.\nThe initiative aims to bring joy to families doing it tough this festive season, but for Kikau, the cause is deeply personal.\n“Growing up in Fiji, I remember Christmas being a difficult time for many families who couldn't afford to buy gifts for their kids,” Kikau said.\n“Those memories have always stayed with me.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_144105" align="alignnone" width="2048"] Viliame Kikau during the round two NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park on March 11, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Grimes\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n“We came up with this initiative because we wanted to give back to families who are doing it tough back home and make this Christmas a bit more joyous for them.\n“If we can put a smile on these kids' faces by giving them toys, then it's all worth it.”\nKikau has long used his academy as more than just a development pathway for rugby league talent.\nIt regularly engages in community support programs aimed at creating opportunities and providing relief to families in need, particularly in his homeland.\nThe Bulldogs forward said he was grateful for the partnership with Kidstuff, which helped turn the idea into reality.\n“Christmas should be a special time for every child, and I'm grateful to Kidstuff and the Kikau Academy team for helping us make that happen for kids in Fiji who need it most,” he said.\nThe toy drive is expected to reach hundreds of children across multiple regions, spreading Christmas cheer to communities often overlooked during the holiday season.