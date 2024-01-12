Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has revealed that he will hand teenage sensation Benjamin Te Kura his NRL debut in 2024.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Te Kura, 19, has already been labelled a taller, bigger and better version of Payne Haas.

Standing at 205cm and 122kg, the Queensland Under 19s representative rivals Nelson Asofoa-Solomon as the biggest player in the NRL and is set to take the league by storm this upcoming season.

On the cusp of earning his NRL debut last season, Kevin Walters has revealed that Te Kura will make his first-grade debut in 2024 following the departure of Thomas Fleger (The Dolphins). Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors) and Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans) to rival clubs.

“Most people are tall for me, but he's exceptional,” Walters said via News Corp.

“He's another good young talent of ours. He's come back in pretty good shape and he's still growing into his body.

“Some of the skills he's shown … I particularly liked the way he played last year in the New Zealand A game. I thought he was very good there.

“There's big expectations for him to just come through in his development pathway. We expect him to be playing some NRL at some stage this season.

“We expect Ben to come through this year and play some NRL. He will start in the Queensland Cup and work his way through.”

Whilst Te Kura is set to finally make his NRL debut, it is understood that Brendan Piakura has slotted straight into the left edge spot vacated by Kurt Capewell, elevating him from the interchange bench.

Recruit Fletcher Baker was likely to be a direct replacement for Flegler in the front row for Round 1 but has undergone groin surgery.

His absence means Corey Jensen, Xavier Willison and Martin Taupau are pushing their cases for Baker's position to begin the season.

“We're looking at everyone in the squad,” Walters added.

“We had three guys sit out last year's grand final in Xavier, Corey Jensen and Marty Taupau.

“They're going to put themselves in the frame in the next six weeks and into round one. There's plenty of competition for spots.

“We encourage our younger players to come through and work hard and learn from guys like Patty (Carrigan) and Payne.”