South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Sean Keppie has been successful in earning a downgrade at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Keppie was facing a two-week suspension over a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge during his side's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys in Perth on Saturday.

The tackle saw Keppie sin binned and came in the 77th minute of the game against Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater.

While he could have accepted a one-week ban with an early guilty plea, Keppie instead elected to head to the judiciary and fight for a downgrade.

That proving successful on Tuesday evening, the prop will instead only face a $1000 fine and be free to take his place on Good Friday against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Keppie was named on Tuesday afternoon to start in the blockbuster Friday afternoon clash, which pits the five and zero Bulldogs against a South Sydney side who have outshone expectations so far this year.

The Rabbitohs have been forced into a change for the game with Jayden Sullivan out suspended, however, that if offset by the return of Cody Walker who will play at halfback, while Lewis Dodd will have his first game in the NRL from the interchange bench.

Canterbury also have a big-name inclusion for the game in Matt Burton, who returns from a knee injury, while second-rower Viliame Kikau is a chance to do the same after being named in the reserves for the contest with the crowd expected to be well north of 60,000.