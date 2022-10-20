Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton have only played together for a singular season, but their almost telepathic combination should have Scotland worried this weekend.

It's the representative combo that almost never was, as Burton's New South Wales debut coincided with Addo-Carr's dropping from the Blues outfit, a decision Brad Fittler will likely backflip on in 2023.

Donning the unconventional No. 9 and 12, Addo-Carr will line-up on the left wing while Burton will be one man inside, parked at left centre, the same position he not only made his Origin debut in, but where he won the 2021 NRL premiership with Penrith.

While Trent Barrett and Michael Potter chopped and changed different halfbacks to pair with Burton, Addo-Carr was a constant for the five-eighth, featuring in 23 of the 24 matches the headgear-wearing half played for Canterbury in 2022.

While he won't get to line-up outside best mate Latrell Mitchell this weekend, Addo-Carr is excited to run out alongside his Bulldogs team mate, especially after some suggested the move was the death of their representative career.

"We've worked extremely hard through the year but we improved as it went on," he told the AAP.

"It's only upwards from here, it's special to be a part of and there was lots of noise about us not making rep sides.