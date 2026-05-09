Queensland has officially been dealt a major blow ahead of State of Origin Game 1, with North Queensland Cowboys star Tom Dearden confirmed to miss the series opener after scans revealed he suffered a syndesmosis injury.

Dearden is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks and will undergo surgery next week, placing him in serious doubt for Origin Game 2 as well.

It comes after controversy surrounded the tackle that led to the playmaker's injury during North Queensland's clash with Parramatta, with the Cowboys now forced to navigate a difficult period without one of their most influential players.

His absence leaves Queensland coach Billy Slater with several major selection decisions ahead of naming his Origin squad.

One option could see veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans recalled after being dropped from the Maroons side last year, while in-form contenders such as Tanah Boyd could also come into the conversation as fresh alternatives.

North Queensland's injury concerns extend beyond Dearden, with the club also confirming hooker Soni Luke suffered a high-grade MCL tear that is expected to sideline him for at least a month.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten now faces his own reshuffle as he looks to cover the losses of both Dearden and Luke.

Jaxon Purdue and Scott Drinkwater are among the most likely candidates to take on added playmaking responsibilities in the coming weeks.

With Drinkwater already confirmed to leave the club at the end of next season, the situation could also open the door for Purdue to gain valuable time at fullback if Drinkwater were to come into the halves, in what is viewed as his long-term position.

The injuries may also create an opportunity for exciting young talent Mason Barber to make his long-awaited NRL debut as the Cowboys search for answers during a mounting injury crisis.