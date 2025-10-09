The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of William Kennedy for the 2026 NRL season.

The fullback, coming off an excellent season for the black, white and blue, has been under a microscope for much of the year regarding his future.

It emerged in the middle of 2025 that salary cap pressures were likely going to force him out of the Shire, with the Cronulla-based club only having around $300,000 to offer him.

That has ultimately proven to be enough, though, with Kennedy inking a one-year contract extension for 2026 that puts him straight back onto the open market from November 1, and, most likely, straight into the sights of the cashed-up Perth Bears.

The NRL's next expansion franchise can negotiate with players from November 1, and will have a full squad as well as $12 million to spend. Kennedy is now shaping up as a likely first signing for the club.

Kennedy, though, said he was thrilled to remain with the Sharks for another year.

"I feel really happy to stay at the club. I've been here since SG Ball, so it really means a lot to me," Kennedy said.

"It's been a pretty special run that we've had, making it to the finals. Making that next step is a big one; I'm very excited to do that with these boys. I know we've got it in us to do it. We'll have a good pre-season together, and it'll take care of itself.

"We've become a really tight group and I love how the club and the culture is and what Fitzy (coach Craig Fitzgibbon) has brought. It's home to me."

Should Kennedy depart at the end of 2026, Liam Ison will be the man most likely to take over the number one jumper, but Sharks general manager Darren Mooney wasn't entertaining that idea, suggesting Kennedy is a crucial part of the squad.

"Will has been a crucial member of our squad for several years; someone who is renowned for being extremely dependable and skilful while always striving to improve," Mooney said.

"He's been part of the club for a decade, winning an SG Ball premiership in 2015 and a NSW Cup title in 2019 on the way to establishing himself in the NRL.

"Will's efforts this season were reflected in his standing on the Dally M Medal leaderboard and his nomination for our Player of the Year award. We look forward to seeing him back at pre-season training and raising the bar again in 2026."