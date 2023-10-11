Keaon Koloamatangi has reportedly ended a three-club race for his services before it could begin by opting to re-sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While the news is not yet official from South Sydney, it's well-known the club were desperate to extend his contract prior to November 1 when he could hit the free agency market.

It was believed the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders were among the clubs set to offer big dollars for the star second-rower to switch away from Redfern at the end of 2024.

But now they won't get the chance, with News Corp reporting the Rabbitohs have completed a deal for the contract extension of the State of Origin debutant and Tongan representative who is currently in England with the national squad ahead of a three-Test series.

It's reported that the Rabbitohs, in their desperation to get a deal done, held further talks with Koloamatangi's management this week and that he has now agreed to a three-year extension that will see him remain a Rabbitoh until at least the end of 2027.

The timing of the report is suspicious at best given Koloamatangi only recently revealed that no deal would be completed prior to his return from England, meaning he would be free to negotiate with other clubs fromk November 1, although he admitted at the time that his preference was to remain at Redfern.

“My manager has been doing that, he knows that I have been going away touring, so I'm letting him do all that (extension talks),” Koloamatangi told News Corp earlier this week.

“Me and my manager Ty, we have a great relationship, he's been my manager since I was 15 so I trust him with my life. I know he'll do the best for me.

“I'll probably make a decision when I come back from England.”

The forward has played 82 NRL games since his debut.