Dolphins star halfback Isaiya Katoa has revealed that he intends to one day line up for the Cook Islands.

Katoa is eligible for Tonga, the Cook Islands and Australia, and will represent Tonga at the Pacific Championships this year, having previously played for the nation at the last Rugby League World Cup, which was held in 2022.

He has now played nine games for the island nation and will play for them again this year, but told Channel 9's 100% Footy that he intends to play for the Cook Islands at some point during his career.

"Tonga I'll be running out for [at the Pacific Championships], but mum is Cook Islands, so one day I want to represent the Cook Islands," Katoa said on the show.

The young half - still only 21 years of age - did not put a timeline on when he will play for the Cook Islands, who are currently preparing for a Rugby League World Cup qualification tournament for the right to play in the 2026 edition of the tournament, to be held in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Whether he would switch nations next year remains to be seen, but under current International Rugby League rules does remain an option.

Katoa, who could represent the Kangaroos in the future as well, also admitted he wants to play State of Origin for New South Wales, but acknowledged there are plenty of names ahead of him for now.

"For sure. Origin is definitely a goal of mine. I'm pretty fortunate, but also a little unfortunate to have such great players in front of me in Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses, Jarome Luai, Nicho Hynes is in there as well," Katoa said.

"It's still a goal of mine though to hopefully play for the Blues one day."

With injury and form issues plaguing the Blues this year, some were suggesting he could have made his debut in the 2025 series.

The Dolphins were the NRL's top attacking team throughout the course of the campaign, and Katoa was a key hand in that, finishing the year with 23 try assists from his 24 games.

Tonga will clash with Samoa and New Zealand at the upcoming Pacific Championships.