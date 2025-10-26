The Kangaroos enjoyed an imposing victory over England in Sunday's Ashes clash, winning 26-6 against their international rivals.\nDespite the win, head coach Kevin Walters says his Kangaroos will need to “go to another level” if they're to claim the series win.\nThe Aussies ran in four tries, with Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton both scoring doubles in the win.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_228442" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Reece Walsh (c) of Australia celebrates with Hudson Young after scoring the opening try during the Rugby League Ashes match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nHowever, despite the comfortable margin, Walters described his side's performance as “scrappy” and far from their best.\n“It was a bit scrappy, we expect us to get better, and the English side will too,” Walters said in his postgame press conference.\nThe win marked Walters' first in charge of Australia, though the new coach said he felt “no relief” post-match.\n“There's no relief, I'm in a strong position as coach of this side,” Walters said.\n“These guys give you confidence, they handled the pressure well and will get on for next week.”\nCrichton echoed his coach's sentiment, admitting the Kangaroos' execution wasn't up to standard.\n“Not at all, I think we were really scrappy,” Crichton told Fox Sports.\n“We completed at 78 per cent in the first half which isn't good enough for Test footy.\n“But I liked the gritty attitude, we worked hard for each other.”\nHalfback Nathan Cleary agreed, calling it “a little scrappy at times” but praised the team's connection and defence.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_228450" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Herbie Farnworth of England is tackled by Gehemat Shibasaki and Harry Grant of Australia during the Rugby League Ashes match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n“I think a few too many errors, but I thought in terms of how we connected as a group and defended well, that was the most important thing,” Cleary said post-match.\nWalsh, who starred on debut with two tries and two try-savers, said the experience was surreal.\n“It's pretty surreal being at Wembley with a bunch of world-class players,” Walsh said.\n“I'm happy with how we went out there, probably the two tries I stopped meant more to me than the ones I scored.”\nAustralia will look to seal the series in the second Test next weekend as Walters chases his first title in green and gold.