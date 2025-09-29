The Kangaroos have suffered yet another massive blow ahead of the 2025 Ashes Series against England, with a 2025 Dally M Medal favourite ruling himself out of selection.\n\nAfter already losing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to injury, Payne Haas to Samoa and Liam Martin to the birth of his child, Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco has become the latest individual to rule himself out of selection, per News Corp.\n\nSelected in the preliminary squad by coach Kevin Walters, it is understood that the fullback informed the ARL commission that he will be unavailable for selection due to attending his brother's wedding.\n\nWith the squad to be named on Monday, his absence will likely see either Dylan Edwards or Reece Walsh be named at fullback for Australia to face England.\n\n“Kevvie. Reece Walsh has to be the first man on the plane,” Matthew Johns said on SEN Radio recently.\n\n“Forget about football matters, the game over there is struggling. They (England) desperately need this tour.\n\n"And I will tell you what else they desperately need is high-profile players like Reece Walsh being there.\n\n"When they went to Newcastle, there were thousands at every training session to watch him and going over to England, it would be enormous for the game.\n\n“You think about a guy like Reece, if you want to sell the game, he's the selling point.\n\n"If you took Teddy and Edwards, you still take Walsh. Because the most important thing with this Ashes series isn't Australia winning, the most important thing is when the players come back, the English game is in better shape.”