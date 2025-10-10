Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has taken a cheeky swipe at the Rugby Football League (RFL) ahead of this month's Ashes series, describing the team's travel arrangements to England as the “worst flight possible.”

The Australia coach revealed he has enlisted a sleep specialist to help his squad manage fatigue and jet lag as they prepare to defend the Ashes crown, with the first Test set to take place at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Australia are scheduled to fly out next week, arriving in London late in the evening, a detail Walters wasn't thrilled about as his side looks to maximise preparation time.

“The RFL, in their kindness, have given us the worst flight possible to be flying to England if you're a sports team,” Walters joked on the Inside Ball podcast.

“It couldn't have been worse.”

Despite the travel frustrations, Walters said his side would be doing everything possible to arrive fresh and ready for the challenge ahead.

“We have hired, without giving away too much, a sleep specialist who works with overseas sporting teams to make sure we get the best preparation,” he explained.

“You've got to adjust quickly. Before we go, it'll start, things like sleeping tablets and trying to get used to the new time zone.

“We arrive in London at 8:15pm, and we don't want the boys going to sleep at 8pm because they'll be awake at 4am.”

Walters' comments come amid what some have labelled early “mind games” as the Kangaroos look to set the tone for the Ashes, their first tour of England under his leadership.

While the RFL has reportedly covered the team's travel costs and ensured business-class flights, Walters' main gripe centred around the late arrival time and the effect it could have on player recovery.

“They're good flights and the players are flying business class,” Walters clarified.

“They managed to find me a seat at the front of the plane, it's very important we get that part of the trip right.”

The Ashes opener at Wembley is expected to attract a massive crowd as the world champions renew their long-standing rivalry with England, marking another chapter in one of rugby league's biggest international rivalries.