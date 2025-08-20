Amid rumours surrounding his playing future, Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has reportedly made a call on his international allegiance.

Over the past few months, international eligibility has become a hot topic due to a number of big-name players boasting dual eligibility.

AJ Brimson and Billy Smith have pledged their allegiance to England. Payne Haas has confirmed that he will be swapping the Australia jersey for the Samoa jumper ahead of the 2025 Pacific Championships.

As Australia and Samoa await a decision from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, it has been revealed by The Daily Telegraph that Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has made a decision and is poised to remain in the Green and Gold, which will see him take on England in the 2025 Ashes Series at the end of the year.

It is understood that an official decision made by Fa'asuamaleaui and his camp won't happen until the end of the regular season.

This comes after there were multiple rumours that the six-time Kangaroos representative was going to follow Payne Haas in defecting back to Samoa, where he played for in 2019 and boasts the likes of Jeremiah Nanai, Jarome Luai and Brian To'o.

"I haven't made a decision at all. Hopefully, I get to that point at the end of the year where I get to select," the Gold Coast forward said before reports emerged about his decision to play for the Kangaroos.

"Queensland is probably the pinnacle in my career so far, and I think it always will be.

"I love Queensland, but I'm just as passionate about my culture and the places that gave me an opportunity to grow up."