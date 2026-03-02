Penrith Panthers backrower Liam Martin will not play in his side's blockbuster season opener against the Brisbane Broncos this Friday.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Martin has succumbed to a calf injury during the preseason, which held him out of the Panthers' two trials in February.

Martin suffered from soft tissue injuries in his hamstrings during his 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Head coach Ivan Cleary will announce his maiden 2026 line-up at 4 pm today, in which the hardened backrower is most likely set to be replaced by Luke Garner or Isaiah Papali'i.

It comes as a huge blow for the Panthers, who come up against a Broncos outfit looking to get things off to a flying start after being beaten by Hull KR in the World Club Challenge in England just under a fortnight ago.

With the Broncos reeling from the shock loss and adjusting back into regular rhythm after a long flight back from England, it may also come at a great time for the Panthers to strike.

Martin is set to be named for Round 2 when the Cronulla Sharks visit the Panthers in Bathurst.

The Penrith-based club will be looking to get off to a flying start, as they missed the jump at the start of last year, losing five of their first six games.