Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica may wind up in the English Super League next season as interest in Australia dries up.

The Storm want to retain the prop, but simply don't have the salary cap to do it.

They have many big-money deals already in their squad, and a number of upgrades on the way as they look to starve off the threat of the Perth Bears, who enter the competition in 2027, and then Papua New Guinea, who enter the competition in 2028.

Melbourne is no stranger to being raided by expansion after they lost a host of players last time the competition was expanded with the arrival of the Dolphins.

Kamikamica may not still be in the NRL when the Bears enter the league, though, with the 31-year-old previously linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos, but now, per a News Corp report, unlikely to sign with either.

The Rabbitohs deal fell over several weeks ago, while Kamikamica was shopped to the Broncos by his manager in recent weeks.

The Broncos are on the lookout for cheap talent given their own salary cap position and number of spots still to be filled for 2026, with Josh Kerr another player rumoured to be put in front of the club.

It's understood Broncos coach Michael Maguire was open to the idea of signing Kamikamica, but they have since decided not to make an offer.

Instead, the Fijian who has been a permanent fixture of Melbourne's side could wind up in England, where it's understood Warrington coach Sam Burgess is keen on his signature.

Kamikamica has 126 NRL games under his belt, but salary cap constraints are the story all the way around.

Warrington, who have money and quota spots to fill, will likely sign at least one, if not more, players out of Australia heading into 2026, and Kamikamica could be the first.

For the prop to stay in Melbourne, it's believed he would have to take a pay cut.

His appetite to do so is unclear, particularly if a big-money offer does arrive from the other side of the world.

There may yet be an option for him to land a one-year deal - whether that be in Australia or England - before becoming one of the inaugural players for the Perth Bears in 2027.