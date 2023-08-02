There has been an update on sacked Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook's future, with the former Titans mentor reportedly being offered a head coaching role for next season.

Holbrook, who was unceremoniously axed from the Titans earlier this season after nearly four seasons in charge has been linked to several clubs in the NRL and abroad. These clubs include the Wests Tigers, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

After reportedly being interviewed earlier this week for the vacant Warrington Wolves coaching position, The Mole from Wide World of Sports has confirmed that according to Holbrook's manager, he has been offered the head coaching role at the club.

Justin Holbrook update - from his manager - he has been offered @WarringtonRLFC job - decision pending! #willtakeit pic.twitter.com/nVpUL7tlWo — The Mole (@9_Moley) August 2, 2023

If he intends to take the role it will see him return to the Super League for the first time since 2019 where he helped guide St Helens RLFC to success, winning the Super League title.

At the Titans as a coach, he had a 37 per cent winning rate, securing 30 wins and 51 losses.

Before then, in his first head coaching role, he won the 2019 Super League Grand Final with St Helens. In his three seasons at St Helens, Holbrook won 70 out of a possible 87 games.

Yet to be finalised, Holbrook recently revealed to News Corp that he aimed to remain in the NRL. Despite being offered the job, he could decide to turn the offer down, but that will depend on if he is offered an assistant or head coaching role from an NRL club for 2024.

“I don't know what's next exactly, but I love coaching,” he revealed.