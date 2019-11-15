The Sea Eagles have locked away star duo Jake and Tom Trbojevic until the end of the 2026 season.

Both Jake and Tom were off contract at the start of next season but have secured deals to see them remain with Manly for the next six seasons.

Jake made his debut with Manly in 2013 and has since played in 119 NRL games, while also representing both the Blues and Kangaroos. Jake has also collected three Roy Bull Best and Fairest awards, taking out the honours in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Tom made his debut two years after his brother and has notched up a staggering 44 tries across his 89 games for the Sea Eagles. Like his brother, Tom has also represented NSW and Australia while picking up a Best and Fairest award in 2016.

Manly CEO Stephen Humphreys spoke during the announcement of the brothers’ extension at the Sydney Academy of Sport in Narrabeen, acknowledging the monumental moment for the club.

“It is brilliant news for the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, our loyal Members and corporate partners to know that two of our most favoured sons, Jake and Tom Trbojevic, have now committed to the Club for a further six years beyond the 2020 season,” Humphreys told the club’s website.

“They are outstanding young men, a great credit to themselves, their family, the Sea Eagles and the great game of Rugby League. They are both proud Manly juniors and we are all very proud of them.

“Jake and Tom thoroughly deserve these lucrative new contracts and we are thrilled that they will continue to be integral to our plans and performance for many years to come.”

Manly coach Des Hasler added his delight for Jake and Tom.

“Jake and Tom will continue their journey in becoming part of the Manly folklore when we speak about great Manly players,” Hasler said.

“They are fashioned as part of the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles silk and they have stated their legacy is now all about the Manly jersey.”

Jake added his excitement with the extension.

“The Sea Eagles mean the world to Tom and me. We’re proud to be Manly men,’’ Jake said.

“To know that we will be playing together for the Sea Eagles for a further six years after next season is an incredible feeling.

“I believe this Club is certainly heading in the right direction. I can’t wait to get back to Lottoland and play in front of our great Members again next season.”

Brother Tom added his joy with the news.

“Jake and I love playing for Manly. It’s our home,” Tom said.

“I know this team can certainly be finals contenders for many years to come, and hopefully, we can lift that NRL premiership trophy in the near future.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the field next season and playing in front of our fantastic Members at Lottoland.”