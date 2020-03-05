Darius Boyd has announced his retirement at the end of this season.
The 32-year old thanked the club for everything as he embarks on his 15th NRL season.
“This 2020 season will be my last in rugby league,” the 317-gamer said in an open letter to the fans of rugby league.
“My body feels great, I’m still excited about playing. But I’m also excited about the next chapter of my life. And I will go into that next chapter so grateful for everything that has happened over my 15 seasons in the NRL.
“I’ve been fortunate to have some great times in footy – a premiership in my first year with the Broncos, a premiership at the Dragons, State of Origin series wins that will stay with me forever, and the honour of playing for my country.
“I grew up a Broncos supporter and I was lucky enough to captain this great club. But you can only do those things because of teammates, coaches and management. I’m grateful for them all.”
Broncos’ chief executive Paul White added: “Darius is a Premiership winner and a legend of our club.
“We have all watched Darius mature and grow over the past 14 years in the NRL, and today he sits before you as one of our game’s great statesman and a fantastic ambassador for rugby league.”
Said Seibold: “Darius is a legend of the game and the Broncos’ club. He has achieved every accolade in the game possible, and still has plenty left to contribute to our team in this, his final year.”
Good riddance Darius. All Knights supporters will remember how much $ you took and failed to deliver for 3 years, then ran away to the Greek islands mid season after smashing up a hotel in the Hunter valley. And still your dad Wayne protected you and made sure you got paid before you both bailed back to the Broncos for bigger dollars.
You are unworthy of any respect.
All the best Darbs … It’s been a long journey with its ups and downs, but you emerge a better man, and that’s what it’s about … the man … the game matters a lot obviously, but we as fans only see the bloke on the field, you’ve won Origins and International caps but your biggest win has been in your private battles and that’s worth more than any cup or medal. All the best for the future mate.
Wonder if Dragons will make him a Life Time Member because he won a premiership there
Good riddance.
Should have done the right thing by the team and retired a year ago.
I believe the Broncos are stressing at losing Fifita next year and has something to do with it.
Thats no way to talk to Soufths coach love child. Dudrius was all set to join the transit.lounge rabbits until his pappa told him he is to much of a dud these days to pkay for the dudery of Soufths rabbidos
Most overrated player in NRL…enough said
Agree greenblooded,
A dinner with a friend my a.se
You got the tap on the shoulder you purse, retire straight away.
You will play a total off 5 games (to many) in 2020
Clive Churchill medal winner in 2010 when Saints plucked the Goosters 👌🏻👌🏻. Was fantastic for the Dragons. Cheers Darius 👍🏻👍🏻
Glad he wasn’t a Bulldog.
Spent most of his career with his tongue down the back of Wayne’s trousers.
greenblooded
March 6, 2020 at 11:48 am
“Most overrated player in NRL…enough said”
Most would argue Victor Radley holds that title.
Victor Radley is a dual back to back premiership winner and Big Mal knows his true worth by picking him last season along with Crichton in the junior Kangaroos. Just a matter of time before Victorious Radley plays senior rep football TwentyOne
I agree wholeheartedly with OzzBall’s comments, and if you take into consideration the comments from Paul White & Anthony Seibold, I think it shows how much he is respected within the Rugby League community. The majority of comments made on this site about Darius Boyd come from people who have no sensitivity or understanding of what this guy has been through in his life.
andyj
March 6, 2020 at 11:08 am
“Wonder if Dragons will make him a Life Time Member because he won a premiership there”
NAH. But the roosters will. 🤣