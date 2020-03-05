Darius Boyd has announced his retirement at the end of this season.

The 32-year old thanked the club for everything as he embarks on his 15th NRL season.

“This 2020 season will be my last in rugby league,” the 317-gamer said in an open letter to the fans of rugby league.

“My body feels great, I’m still excited about playing. But I’m also excited about the next chapter of my life. And I will go into that next chapter so grateful for everything that has happened over my 15 seasons in the NRL.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some great times in footy – a premiership in my first year with the Broncos, a premiership at the Dragons, State of Origin series wins that will stay with me forever, and the honour of playing for my country.

“I grew up a Broncos supporter and I was lucky enough to captain this great club. But you can only do those things because of teammates, coaches and management. I’m grateful for them all.”

Broncos’ chief executive Paul White added: “Darius is a Premiership winner and a legend of our club.

“We have all watched Darius mature and grow over the past 14 years in the NRL, and today he sits before you as one of our game’s great statesman and a fantastic ambassador for rugby league.”

Said Seibold: “Darius is a legend of the game and the Broncos’ club. He has achieved every accolade in the game possible, and still has plenty left to contribute to our team in this, his final year.”