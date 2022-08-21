The NRL Match Review Committee have handed down their charges from yesterday’s games, confirming that the NRL career of a 300-game veteran could come to an abrupt and untimely end.

James Tamou’s send-off in the final minute of Wests Tigers 72-6 loss to the Sydney Roosters has been followed up with a Grade 3 contrary conduct charge after he directed some heated dissent at match official Ben Cummins.

If Tamou takes the guilty plea he’ll miss two games, meaning his NRL career could be over in unfortunate circumstances if he’s unable to secure another deal for 2023.

“It’d be great to go around again, but I’m also a pessimist,” an apologetic Tamou said after the game.

“If time comes to hang up the boots, I’ll be a realist and go out and find a job.”

Tamou’s ban could go to three weeks if he challenges the charge at the judiciary and loses.

There were two other charges from the Saturday contests, with Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley hit with a Grade 1 Dangerous Tackle charge following a collision with Joe Ofahengaue, but will only face a fine ranging somewhere between $1000-$1500.

Bulldogs enforcer Tevita Pangai Jnr was dealt the only other charge of the day, also receiving a Grade 1 Dangerous Tackle charge. While Radley’s was a first offence, this is the second charge for Pangai this year, increasing the fine range to $1800-$25000.