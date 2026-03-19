Off contract at the end of this season, Canberra Raiders forward Josh Papalii has provided a major hint on his future.

After 16 seasons in the nation's capital, and a one-club-player, Papalii has given his all to the Raiders, but admitted he could be on borrowed time.

Asked on SEN 1170 Sportsday how he has managed to keep going for all these years, the 34-year-old simply attributed it to his love of footy.

“I think just in general, I just love it,” Papalii said.

“I love winning. I love grinding with the boys.

“I've got some shit old knees, but when we're going to war with the group of boys that's here now, I just have to pinpoint… I just absolutely love playing footy.

“I'm going to go until the wheels fall off, but I do believe, in my heart, that this is going to be my last one for the Raiders, and that's just where I left it at the moment.”

It comes after Papalii at one point admitted the same in 2025, only for a turnaround in form to scuper a move to the English Super League, instead being re-signed for 2026 with the Raiders on the back of a shock State of Origin return in Game 3 of last year's series.

With an illustrious career, which includes 330 NRL games, 24 State of Origin appearances and the Dally M Prop of the Year in 2020, Papalii conceded what we will miss most isn't the games or awards.

“There's no more Jarrod Croker sitting around. There's no more old lads willing to sit around and have a few beers," he continued.

“These young boys, as soon as they get off the field, they're the first ones in the shower, and they're out of there before I even get in.

“That's definitely something I'll miss is, old times, where we just sit and just recap on the game. Not even the game, just enjoying each other's company.

“You don't think about the games that you played and you think about all the friendships and the bonds that you create over your career.”

Papalii returns for the Raiders this weekend after overcoming a concussion suffered in Round 1.