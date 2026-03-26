Canberra Raiders captain Joseph Tapine is believed to have recommitted to the club where he will now finish his career.\n\nThe 31-year-old is already contracted through to the end of 2027, having taken an option in his deal to ensure he remains with the Green Machine for at least another season.\n\nThat same contract also had a yet-to-be-confirmed option for 2028, while the earliest he could have hit negotiations with rival clubs - as it stood - was November 1 this year to negotiate for that season.\n\nNews Corp is reporting he has now elected to sign a new locked up contract through to the end of 2028 which also carried an option in his favour for 2029.\n\nEither way, it ensures Tapine, who is now 31 years of age, will finish his career with the Green Machine, a club he is captain on, and has become one of the NRL's best props at.\n\nThe prop will continue to be the experience of the Raiders heading into 2027 and 2028, with prop partner Josh Papalii likely to retire at the end of the year.\n\nTapine will likely be joined in the starting middle rotation by Corey Horsburgh, who is expected to continue at lock, and impressive youngster Ata Mariota who currently plays off the bench in Ricky Stuart's system.\n\nMariota, now 24 and improving with each passing season, is off-contract at the end of this year though and has not been linked to signing a new deal.\n\nZero Tackle recently left inquiries with his management over his future, but are yet to ascertain a response as to the Samoan representative's contract status.\n\nTapine, who has been with the Raiders since 2016, has 239 NRL games under his belt, with 219 of those coming for Canberra.\n\nIf he stays fit, he could conceivably now go past 300 NRL games in total, however, would need to activate his option for 2029 to pass 300 games for the club.