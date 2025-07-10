NRL fans hoping to welcome Joseph Manu back to the league will be bitterly disappointed, with French rugby side Racing 92 announcing the signing of the former Sydney Roosters star until 2027.

Manu was long-rumoured to be joining the French-based club; however, many had hoped his departure from Japanese rugby would prompt the Kiwi fullback to return to the NRL.

The club has signed Manu alongside a long list of other recruits, with Patrice Collazo, Head Coach of Racing 92, sharing his delight with the team's recent acquisitions.

"We have chosen to build a dense squad, with players driven by an impeccable mentality and a great ability to serve the team," Collazo proclaimed.

Manu will be a free agent once his current deal with Racing 92 expires at the end of 2026, so not all hope is lost for the Golden Boot winner to come back to the NRL, where he won multiple premierships and dominated on every stage.