Melbourne Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet has reportedly knocked back a contract extension from the club as he is free to negotiate with rival teams.

Sustaining an ACL injury in April this year that saw him ruled out for the remainder of the season, Pezet has emerged as one of the best young playmakers in the competition and has materialised as the long-term successor of both Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes in the halves.

Born in 2003, the 21-year-old has only appeared in ten first-grade matches but has shown that he has the potential to become the number-one attack option in the future as he continues to enhance his skills and further his development.

According to News Corp, the Melbourne Storm put forward a formal offer to Pezet, but the playmaker and his management rejected the deal. However, the two parties will meet again on Monday to salvage the deal.

This comes as he is one of the most sought-after playmakers on the open market, and rival teams such as the Newcastle Knights continue to monitor the situation.

It is understood that Pezet wanted a unique clause inserted into the contract extension that would allow him a 'get-out' clause if Jahrome Hughes re-signed with the Storm next season.

He also wanted a 12-month loan deal exactly like when teammate Harry Grant joined the Wests Tigers after he was behind Cameron Smith and Brandon Smith in the pecking order.

Admitting in the past that they were "very interested" in acquiring his services, the Newcastle Knights and their Head of Recruitment, Peter O'Sullivan, are likely to go all-in to try and lure him back to his junior club.

The Knights have struggled in their halves-recruitment in recent seasons, which has seen Jackson Hastings axed to the NSW Cup in another position, Jack Cogger demoted mainly to the interchange bench, and them running with Phoenix Crossland at halfback, despite him primarily being a hooker.

Englishman Will Pryce has also struggled to cement continuous game-time at the top level, while Tyson Gamble is better as a number-six and struggles when seen as the number-one attacking option.

"He's someone we're very interested in, yeah. But we can't talk to him yet," O'Sullivan told News Corp previously.