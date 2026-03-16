ROUND 3
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
Polytec Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 3
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
Polytec Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎