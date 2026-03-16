South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston has green-lit a move to Papua New Guinea to feature in the PNG Chiefs' inaugural season in 2028.\n\nJohnston rewrote history as the all-time NRL try-scorer on Friday, which saw him surpass Ken Irvine's record of 212 tries.\n\nWith PNG heritage and 12 Test matches for the Kumuls, 'AJ' would be an ideal fit for Chiefs head of football Michael Chammas to lead the franchise out in their debut season.\n\nIt would see Johnston feature at either wing or fullback, and captaincy honours could come his way, as he rounds out his illustrious NRL career in the Melanesian country. \n\nHe appeared on Nine's '100% Footy' after his record-breaking game on Friday, where he was asked if he is interested in making the switch in 2028.\n\n"There you go, put me on the spot," Johnston said with a laugh.\n\n"I'm signed for this year and next year at Souths, and after that, if I've still got some miles to go in the legs, I'll definitely be talking to the Chiefs.\n\n"It would be pretty cool to be one of the first signed for a Papua New Guinean team.\n\n"They absolutely love footy over there, and I've got a good relationship with the fans and the prime minister over there. I think that's something I'd look forward to."\n\nJohnston's milestone was honoured on Monday morning after the unveiling of a statue outside the front of South Sydney headquarters in Maroubra.\n\nThere are calls from Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly to have the Ken Irvine Medal (the highest try-scorer in the NRL each year) to be re-named the Johnston-Irvine Medal as a way to honour both respective time periods of the code.\n\nAs per NRL.com, Solly thinks Johnston's record shouldn't remove Irvine's credit, but be remodelled to reflect both milestones.\n\n"The medal is named after Ken because of a) he had the record and b) his contribution to the game," Solly said.\n\n"Now AJ's got the record it's absolutely right that AJ's there, but we should never forget all of the great things Ken did for our game. It's fitting that it would be named the Johnston-Irvine Medal. \n\n"One of the great things about this is the support AJ's had from the Irvine family all the way through and the respect AJ has for Ken and everything he achieved in the game. \n\nJohnston joins a small crop of players who have publicly put their hand up to represent the Chiefs in their inaugural year, including Toby Rudolf and Super League star Gairo Voro.