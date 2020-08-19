Shaun Johnson and Kevin Proctor will have a sanction heading their way after the pair broke judiciary rules, per the Daily Telegraph‘s Paul Kent.

Both publicly spoke out to give their thoughts on the incident leading up to the judiciary hearing, which violated the judiciary hearing rules.

The Sharks playmaker took to social media to defend Proctor, while the latter was involved in a public interview.

“It was a dumb move and he shouldn’t have said anything,” Kent said on NRL360.

“He’s going to be fined tomorrow Shaun Johnson for what he has posted on Instagram.

“It is a rule of the NRL that you are not allowed to comment on the judicial process until after the hearing.

“As a key witness in this case he has commented on Instagram and the NRL will fine him tomorrow.

“Kevin Proctor is likely also facing a fine as well for his newspaper story that claimed he will fight to the death to prove he is not a biter.

“So both players tonight regardless of the result will likely be a little lighter in the pocket.”

Proctor was hit with a four-game ban after being found guilty in Tuesday night’s hearing after Proctor allegedly bitJohnson on the weekend.