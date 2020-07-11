Immortal Andrew Johns has depicted two key areas the struggling Bulldogs need to attend to in hope of regaining faith for their fans, per WWOS.

Johns mentioned Warriors playmaker Blake Green to potentially will a void for Canterbury, while the club should also consider moving for a “class” fullback.

Warriors owner Mark Robinson revealed that Green would likely be one of many players heading for the exit in a mass exodus due to controversial NRL agent Isaac Moses, with Moses’ client Stephen Kearney recently being sacked by New Zealand.

Green, 33, has been in strong form for the Warriors since the season’s resumption and was listed as one of the club’s best against Brisbane last weekend.

Featuring on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth, NSW coach Brad Fittler said Green’s leadership is unparalleled.

“At the moment he’s doing a great job,” Fittler said.

“Personally I couldn’t think why you couldn’t put people around Blake Green and have him as the steady person in the team.

“I think at the moment he’s shown me enough that he could be that steady ship if you have someone around him.”

Following years of financial strains and salary cap pressure, the Bulldogs will be able to reach deep into their pockets in the upcoming off-season.

After missing out on Canberra star John Bateman, the Bulldogs have kept their focus on the Raiders’ playing group, moving their interest onto Nick Cotric.

Cotric is reportedly linked to a $600,000-per-year deal from the Bulldogs.

While the Bulldogs latest recruitment hopeful has caught the eye of many, Johns believes the club should be looking to add stronger stocks to their playmaking depth.

Johns backs Green to play alongside Kieran Foran, who has struggled to find a stave companion as young halves Jack Cogger, Brandon Wakeham and Lachlan Lewis are yet to prove themselves alongside Foran.

“Blake Green and Kieran Foran behind that forward pack, throw in another world class fullback,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“With Blake Green there and Kieran Foran healthy and fit, they would be a hard team to beat.”

The issue with both the Bulldogs and Johns’ plans is the limited amount of star fullbacks that remain without a contract.

A-grade playmakers in James Tedesco, Kalyn Ponga and Tom Trbojevic have all sewn up long-term deals while the likes of Latrell Mitchell and Matt Moylan remain signed until the end of next year.

Roosters youngster Joey Manu has looked promising under Tedesco’s absence and could be a viable option for the Bulldogs future but remains to be another name contracted until the end of 2022.

The Bulldogs will sit in a strong position financially and will enter a vital era when they begin eyeing recruits for the next two-three seasons.