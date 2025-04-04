Tom Trbojevic has once again failed to remain healthy to start the season, with the star fullback injuring his hamstring and knee in the opening rounds of 2025.

The Sea Eagles confirmed 'Turbo' would miss the next month of footy, inking another injury-riddled chapter for the unlucky star.

Andrew Johns spoke of Trbojevic's struggles on Wide World of Sports' Immortal Behaviour, noting it was "hard to watch" the strapped-up Sea Eagle attempt to play through injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We don't know how bad it was, and we don't know whether it was a stability injury or just a knock. He picked up an injury on the other knee, and it was quite hard to watch.

"Previous to that other knee going, he was running pretty freely and you can't question the medical staff, they wouldn't risk Turbo, no way.

"It was hard to watch when Ethan Bullemor got in the clear and passed to Turbo and he could not run."

ADVERTISEMENT

Johns discussed how stubborn some players can be with their return to injury, insisting the clubs should be stricter on return dates.

"You've got to take it out of their hands, you can't let them decide."

To prevent any further injuries down the road, Johns has suggested an unorthodox approach to ensuring there are no further hiccups for the 28-year-old.

"I had a theory: if he flies any longer than two hours, I wouldn't play him," Johns suggested.

"Sitting down is so bad for your hamstrings and lower back, and then he tweaked the hammy in Auckland. There's two places, Auckland and Townsville, where I'd be questioning if you take him away."

Trbojevic will be sidelined for the next month, but with the NRL phenom hoping to prolong his injury-riddled career, Johns' advice may just be what he needs.