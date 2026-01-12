Newcastle Knights legend Matty Johns has launched a blunt takedown of the NRL's proposed kick-off rule change, arguing coaches should stop looking for shortcuts and start fixing their defensive systems instead.

The NRL is considering reintroducing an option that would allow teams to either kick off or receive after conceding points, a concept last used during the Super League era, as part of a broader package of proposed rule tweaks set to be discussed with clubs this week.

Under the current system, the team that concedes points automatically kicks off, handing possession back to the opposition.

The proposed amendment would fundamentally shift that balance, particularly in one-sided contests.

Johns, now a part-owner of the Gold Coast Titans, says the idea feels like an artificial attempt to flatten scorelines rather than addressing the real issue.

“If you don't want to have 10 per cent possession, defend well,” Johns said on Backstage with Cooper and Matty Johns.

“This rule almost tries to square things up artificially, if there's a blowout, there's a blowout.

“Don't whinge because you haven't had the ball, teach your f***ing players how to tackle.”

Johns explained the origins of the rule during the Super League period, revealing former league boss John Ribot consulted coaches at the time for potential changes to the game.

One of those voices, then-Warriors coach John Monie, argued the scoring team should kick off after experiencing games where his side struggled for possession because the opposition kept crossing the line.

But Johns believes that logic doesn't hold up in the modern game.

“If they score and you're kicking off, they shouldn't score again off that set,” he said.

“You practice all year to stop a team going 100 metres and scoring.

“If they do it anyway, that's on you.

“That doesn't need to be fixed with a rule change, that means you're not a good defensive team.”

The comments come amid growing pushback from clubs, who have raised concerns over the speed at which the proposed changes are being fast-tracked, as well as potential increases in injury and concussion risk.