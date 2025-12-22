The Sydney Roosters have signed a new recruit, landing the signature of the son of Immortal Andrew Johns on a pathways contract ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Preparing for the future, Zero Tackle understands that the Tricolours have signed Paddington Colts junior Louis Johns, who is otherwise known as the son of Immortal and former Newcastle Knights, Australia, and NSW Blues halfback Andrew Johns.

A halfback just like his father, Johns will play in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition in 2026 for the Roosters and is one to watch in the coming seasons as he looks to make a name for himself.

Zero Tackle understands that the Roosters have also signed promising five-eighth Sam Large, who excelled at this year's Under-15s ASSRL National Championships.

A student of the prestigious Scots College, Large scored a double in the tournament's semi-final and was named the most valuable player (MVP) for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC), where he helped guide them to the Grand Final.