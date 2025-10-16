John Khoury honoured with life membership for service to Canterbury-Bankstown

The Canterbury-Bankstown Rugby League Referees Association has honoured John Khoury with Honorary Life Membership, recognising his decades of service to the game and his long-standing contribution to the Canterbury-Bankstown rugby league community.

Khoury has been a pillar of support for rugby league in the district for more than 30 years. His involvement spans multiple roles including former player, coach and team manager in the Canterbury-Bankstown District Junior Rugby League between 1982 and 2017.

He has dedicated much of his life to ensuring young players have the opportunity to participate, learn and grow in the sport at the grassroots level.

Alongside his junior league involvement, Khoury has played a key role in connecting the professional and community arms of the game. He currently serves as Deputy Chair of the Bulldogs Football Club Board after endorsing Adam Druissi to take over as Chairman in early 2024. Khoury is also a long-serving director of Canterbury League Club.

His leadership has helped drive important initiatives such as the 2023 junior registration subsidy program that reduced costs for families and encouraged more children to play rugby league.

The Canterbury-Bankstown refereeing community has also benefited from Khoury's support. As a Patron of the association, he has consistently backed the officials, mentors and volunteers who keep the game running every weekend.

The district has a proud refereeing history, producing top-level officials including Adam Gee, who began his career in Canterbury-Bankstown and went on to referee at NRL Grand Final level. Khoury's leadership helps ensure these pathways continue to thrive.

Khoury's honorary life membership reflects more than just his administrative contributions. It acknowledges a lifetime of dedication to junior players, referees, volunteers and the broader rugby league community.

His passion and commitment have strengthened the foundations of the game in Canterbury-Bankstown, ensuring the next generation inherits a stronger, more connected rugby league system.

“It's a privilege to receive this honour alongside Phil Dawes, my first coach at the Greenacre Tigers back in 1982,” Khoury said. “He went on to become a referee and life member himself of this wonderful association with over 100 years of history.

Reconnecting 43 years later shows what this prestigious association represents — connections and values spanning generations in our junior league and community.”

Paul Archer, President of the CBDRLRA, said Khoury's induction was a significant moment for the association. “It is a great honour to induct John Khoury as our ninth Honorary Life Member,” Archer said. “He is a dedicated servant to the Bulldogs and our junior league.”