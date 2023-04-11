Roosters star and close friend to Joseph Suaalii, Joseph Manu, believes he can see the possibility of the youngster returning back to the NRL in the future.

Yet to speak to the media about his decision to cross codes, Suaalii signed a three-year contract with Rugby Australia. However, when the contract expires in 2027 he will still only be aged 24.

Manu is the second Roosters player who believes Suaalii may make a comeback to the NRL in the future. Earlier, Luke Keary predicted him to have a similar career to that of Sonny Bill Williams - continually jumping from league to union.

"Probably," Manu said when asked if he could see Suaalii returning via the AAP.

"I don't know, he can do whatever he wants really. He will still be pretty young by then.

"The decision is up to him, I will always be there to support him. And if he ever needs to talk I will be there. He has big decisions to make."

Manu had previously revealed that he spoke to Suaalii before he made his decision to switch to the 15-man game. Although they hadn't spoken about him returning to rugby league one day in the future.

"We did speak a little bit, but nothing too deep," Manu said.

"I didn't really give him advice. I just said the choice was up to him. Do what makes you happy.

"There was a lot of talk, so just making sure he is alright really. That was up to him and his family."

Rounding out the interview, the New Zealand international disclosed that it has always been a dream of his to one day play for the All Blacks but has not thought once about switching up like his close friend.

"I don't really think too deep into the future," he continued.

"I am just myself, and wherever I am at ... I am just trying to do my job each week so I am not thinking about that at all.

"I am just happy to be at the Roosters, and I am still trying to get better as a Roosters player.

"I am playing rugby league at the moment, so I just want to enjoy my time while I am here."