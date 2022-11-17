Current title holders the Jillaroos will look to go undefeated in the Women's Rugby League World Cup this Sunday with a crunch match against arch-rivals New Zealand.

The final will be hosted at the ‘Theatre of Dreams', Manchester United's home ground Old Trafford and will be the second meeting between the two sides this tournament.

Coach Brad Donald has named his side as the team aims to three-peat, becoming the second side behind New Zealand to do so.

The Jillaroos have enjoyed a perfect run this World Cup, battering the Cook Islands 74-0, France 92-0, Papua New Guinea 82-0, and a close 10-8 win against New Zealand. An incredible effort only seeing two tries conceded in total, keeping three clean sheets.

With their close previous match against New Zealand in mind, coach Brad Donald says his side is ready, but is keen for improvement. “We are really excited on improving on our last game against the Kiwis Ferns. We've got a really healthy squad with seven fresh players who are keen to improve on their third-round performance,” he said.

The Jillaroos take on New Zealand this Sunday November 20, with kick off at 12:15am AEDT.

Australian Jillaroos squad

Sam Bremner, Evania Pelite, Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Caitlan Johnston, Keeley Davis, Shannon Mato, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa

Interchange

Lauren Brown, Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent, Emma Tonegato, Holli Wheeler (18th player), Jaime Chapman (19th player).