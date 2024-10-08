The Wests Tigers have brought back a young up and coming halfback into their Jersey Flegg Cup squad after losing Onitoni Large and Alex Isdale to rival teams.

In 2024, Levi Conti was a member of the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg Cup team but has now re-joined the Wests Tigers, the team he played for in the Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup competition.

The brother of Canterbury Bulldogs player Alex Conti, Levi was recognised as the Roosters' primary halfback, playing alongside Owen Flaherty and Reece Foley in the halves in which he was also the club's goal-kicker.

However, it was unlikely that he would make his first-grade debut for the Bondi-based club, given that Sam Walker is only 22 years old and that they extended the contract of Toby Rodwell until the end of the 2028 season.

A great presence in attack, he will be eager to progress through the Tigers ranks next season, hoping to earn an NRL development or train and trial contract down the line.

The club has confirmed that Logan Brookes, Archie Duncombe, Phoenix Godinet, Alix Karnib, Kohan Lewis, Callum McMenemy, Jack Nicholas, Peter Taai, Xavier Tauaifaiga and Christian Tauapau-Moors will train with the Jersey Flegg Cup squad in the summer after successful seasons in either their respective junior competitions.

Duncombe and Godinet are two players to watch, with the forward duo being highly touted by club officials - the latter ever trained with the Wests Tigers NRL squad at the backend of last season.