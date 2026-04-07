The Canberra Raiders are working through a mega contract extension for young winger Jed Stuart.

The outside back is off-contract at the end of 2026, but is a big part of the Raiders' future plans.

While the club have Xavier Savage and Savelio Tamale as their first-choice wingers, Stuart has held onto his place as the next cab off the rank in 2026 despite the arival during the off-season of Sione Finau at the club, and the ongoing presence of Michael Asomua.

That was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when Stuart was named to replace Savage for the Raiders' Round 6 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with Ricky Stuart's side desperate to impress after a one and four start to the season.

Stuart will come in under plenty of pressure given where Canberra sit, but he will have a new contract offer to take with him, with The Canberra Times reporting a three-year deal is currently being worked through.

That would keep Stuart - who is son of the coach - at the club until at least the end of 2029.

Stuart debuted in 2024 and instantly proved he could hang at first-grade level, having received glowing endorsements from his more senior teammates to be picked.

The now 24-year-old played 11 games in his first NRL season, dotting down for first tries.

A consistent force in the NSW Cup, the young winger already has three tries in three games at that level this season to go with 95 metres per game.

It's understood details of the contract are still being worked through so it may not be signed imminently, but it's not expected Stuart will go anywhere.

Despite winning last year's minor premiership, the Raiders have been unable to recapture that form in 2026, with Stuart calling on his senior playing group to help him out after their most recent loss, a 20-point beatdown at the hands of the high-flying Newcastle Knights in the Hunter on Sunday afternoon.