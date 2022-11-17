St George Illawarra Dragons gun second rower Jaydn Su'A has confirmed he will remain with the club in 2023 after speculation rose that he could ask for an early exit.

Su'A joined the Dragons ahead of the 2022 campaign on a three-year deal which is set to run until the end of the 2024 season.

It means that, without the permission of the Dragons, he couldn't look to head to the exits by signing with a rival club until at least November 1 next year when all players off-contract at the end of the 2024 campaign are allowed to negotiate.

The struggling club have reportedly had a number of unsatisfied players in their ranks throughout the 2022 campaign under the coaching of Anthony Griffin, with the Red V avoiding the bottom four but falling short of the top eight.

Su'A, in his first season in red and white following a swap from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, was said to be one of those players, with Dragons manager of football Ben Haran saying mid-season that while the club had heard a murmur, there had been no request for a release.

The recently turned 25-year-old has now shut down the rumours once and for all, telling News Corp that he will be at the club in 2023.

“I'll be there,” Su'A said simply.

Su'A, who made his debut for the Brisbane Broncos in 2016, has played 101 games and was one of the Dragons' best during his first year with the club following a 2021 campaign at South Sydney where he at times struggled to find the playing time he desired.

He is currently away with the Samoan squad at the Rugby League World Cup, with the Pacific Island nation to take on Australia in the final on Sunday morning.

Su'A will return to pre-season training with the Dragons in the new year ahead of a Round 1 bye, before the club open their season against the Gold Coast Titans at Kogarah on March 12.