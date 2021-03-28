The NRL will strip Jarryd Hayne of his Dally M awards if his appeal against his sexual assault conviction is unsuccessful.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Danny Weidler, the NRL will strip Hayne of his 2009 and 2014 Dally M awards as the game can not associate itself with Hayne if the conviction stands.

Hayne was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and a judge has described his prospects of jail as inevitable.

However, it is reported Hayne will appeal any convictions.

Hayne will become the first player stripped of the award if the NRL decides to take action following any conviction.