A renowned sprint coach who has worked with some of the NRL's fastest players has hinted that former NRL star Jarryd Hayne could make a sporting comeback.

Last playing in 2018, Hayne was one of the best rugby league players in his prime with the Parramatta Eels during the 2000s and 2010s and won the Dally M medal in 2009.

He would also go on to become one of the few NRL players to make the switch to the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and even represented Fiji in Rugby Sevens.

Commonly referred to as the 'Hayne Plane', he also represented the NSW Blues on 23 occasions and the Australian Kangaroos (11 appearances) and Fiji (10 appearances) in the international arena.

However, his life would take a drastic turn when he spent a year behind bars after being found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in April 2023.

Now, after successfully winning his legal appeal and having his rape conviction quashed, Hayne looks to be on the sporting comeback trail after training with renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri.

“You thought it was over!!! You don't even know what Jarryd Hayne is going to do,” Fabri wrote in a social media post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of Hayne doing sprint training at Snape Park in Maroubra.

This wouldn't be the first time Fabri has helped a former NRL player make a return to the NRL with his client list, including Bronson Xerri and Michael Jennings.