Wests Tigers co-captain Jarome Luai has opened up about his axing from the NSW Blues admitting that while he's disappointed he understands that his form could be better.

One of several Wests Tigers players overlooked by Laurie Daley, Luai unfortunately missed out on being selected to play for the NSW Blues in the opening match of this year's State of Origin series with Daley opting to go with the halves pairing of Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary.

RELATED: State of Origin Game 1 team list reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday night, the Blues five-eighth of last year's 2024 State of Origin series admitted that he has not been hard done by and acknowledged that his form isn't up to his standards

"I'm disappointed and if I wasn't I'd probably be scared. Disappointed because I know what I'm missing out on," Luai said.

"It was all right (the phone call with Laurie Daley). It was straightforward and I heard what I needed to hear and I'm content with it because I know I'm in control of the selection at the end of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Looking at my form and the way I've been playing right now, I can be better so it's just about owning that now and moving forward.

"I'm still figuring out what my best is here, so I'm looking forward to that process and I've got a lot of work to do on my game.

"He just said going to leave you out of Game One and stay ready, which I will be and going to use this time to refresh with the bye, reset and just keep working on my game.

"It's probably a bit of a mental thing right now and where I can be better but probably link up with some of the boys and see where I can get better for my team."