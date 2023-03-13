When most people hear 'Triple J', they think of the radio station. However at Moore Park, 'Triple J' is the Roosters' superstar fullback trio, James Tedesco, Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii.

While only one can play the position at club level each week, all three shone at the World Cup playing in the No. 1 jersey for three of the final four nations.

Tedesco (Australia), Manu (New Zealand) and Suaalii (Samoa) all have claims to stake, however the big talking point in Bondi is next season, when both Tedesco and Suaalii are off contract.

Their skipper has won five Jack Gibson medals in five seasons at the club, however 'Teddy' will be 32 by the start of 2025, whereas Suaalii will head into that season with over 50 NRL games and a World Cup final under his belt, despite being just 21.

There's little doubting that Tedesco is still the premier fullback in the NRL, but with the Sydney Roosters desperate to convince the current teenager to remain in the 13-man code, it could be a fair carrot to dangle in a year from now.

Manu is also a superstar at the back but is as equally damaging at five-eighth, where's been tipped to move when Luke Keary does eventually retire.

While the entire 'Tedesco or Suaalii' debate has been played out in the media, the captain hasn't taken any notice.

"I haven't really read too much into it if I'm honest," Tedesco told the media at training.

"It's years away. For me, it's about taking it one game at a time, my role here is to captain this club at the moment and lead us to victories, and we haven't had our best start to the year.

"So that's been my focus."

The trio played their first game together this season on Saturday, defeating the Warriors although the margin was tighter than most pundits expected.

While Suaalii's future may be at the back, Tedesco is certain the two can work together, not against one another.

"Hundred percent (we can co-exist)," he continued.

"I don't think anyone would want to leave the club. Especially myself, I want to stay here as long as I can.

"So having guys like Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu outside me and not in the spine is pretty dangerous for our team, and if we can get us all together, playing for many years to come, I think it's very beneficial for the club."

While he can see the talent bustling around his backline, Teddy wants to be a Rooster for life.

"Of course I want to finish my career here but there's no rush.

"I've got two years left of my contract, I'm happy where I'm at at the moment.

"I'm enjoying my career so far here at the Roosters."

The fullback will be aiming for a sixth consecutive Jack Gibson medal in 2023 as well as a third premiership, while centre duo Manu and Suaalii will be grabbing any spinal opportunity with both hands.