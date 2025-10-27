James Maloney, a former playmaker for five different NRL teams, has landed a new role which will see him work as a club's specialist coach.\n\nLast playing in the NRL in 2019 and axed from the North Queensland Cowboys coaching staff just over 12 months ago, Maloney has agreed to join the Brothers Penrith coaching staff ahead of the upcoming 2026 Ron Massey Cup season.\n\nThe Ron Massey Cup sits behind the NRL and NSW Cup and is known as the third-tier of rugby league in New South Wales.\n\nWorking as a specialist coach, Maloney brings in a wealth of knowledge after spending 11 seasons in first-grade with the Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers between 2009 and 2019.\n\nA two-time premiership winner, he appeared in 249 first-grade appearances, scored 1839 career points, represented the NSW Blues on 14 occasions in the State of Origin arena and played three matches for the Australia Kangaroos.\n\n"We are also extremely fortunate to welcome James Maloney to the Brothers family as Specialist Coach," a statement from the club read.\n\n"James brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the club. A former NRL premiership winner, State of Origin representative for New South Wales, and international player for Australia."James' knowledge and professionalism will be an incredible asset for our players and coaching staff alike."