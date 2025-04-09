The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly set to offer a two-year contract worth around $1 million to a veteran halfback that they have earmarked as the future replacement for departing skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.

Getting better with age, Jamal Fogarty has spent the last four seasons with the Canberra Raiders, which has seen him take his game to a new level and be regarded as one of the best kickers in the competition.

However, his long-term future in the nation's capital has remained uncertain for some time, since the club brought in Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels during the pre-season and the U19s NSW Blues being touted as the club's long-term halfback.

Earmarked as Daly Cherry-Evans' replacement for some time, News Corp reports that the Manly Sea Eagles are preparing to offer Foagrty and his management a two-year contract which would see him play at the club for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

It is understood that the contract is believed to be worth around $500,000 per season.

The news surrounding the veteran halfback's future comes as the Canberra Raiders have until the end of this weekend (Round 6) to take up the club options in his current deal which would keep him in the nation's capital for another season.

If the Raiders decline the club option, Fogarty will be free to speak and negotiate with rival teams. But, it is understood that he does have a player option clause in his deal, which he has until Round 20 to enact.

“I spoke to Jamal this week, we haven't taken too much notice of the media because we had to prepare for a game of football,” Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said on Fox Sports a fortnight ago.

“But to answer your question, I basically said ‘if you have got a big deal out there mate that's going to be the best thing for Kahlia and the girls, you take that but I want you at the club'.

“I don't know where they are with Manly at the moment, but I'm not too concerned either. I'm trying to win a game of football.”