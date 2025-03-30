The future of Jamal Fogarty is continuing to swing, with the Canberra Raiders playmaker now seemingly having the blessing of coach Ricky Stuart to exit the club.

The halfback is off-contract at the end of 2026, however, the final year of his current deal in the Nation's capital is in the form of a player option.

The Raiders have until Round 6 to take it up on their end at his full, current salary, and then Fogarty has another 14 weeks to determine whether he wants to stay if the green machine don't take it up.

That first deadline is just a fortnight away, with Fogarty hanging onto the number seven jumper for the time being despite the off-season arrival of Ethan Strange from the Parramatta Eels.

It's understood Fogarty asked for permission to negotiate his future elsewhere during the pre-season, but was knocked back by the Raiders. It means he will not be able to talk to rival clubs until after the Raiders make a call on his deal.

Coach Ricky Stuart has made it clear previously he wants Fogarty to remain at the club, but speaking on Fox Sports prior to kick-off during Saturday afternoon's game in Townsville, he also said the veteran would be given permission to take a deal elsewhere if it presented itself.

“I spoke to Jamal this week, we haven't taken too much notice of the media because we had to prepare for a game of football,” Stuart said.

“But to answer your question, I basically said ‘if you have got a big deal out there mate that's going to be the best thing for Kahlia and the girls, you take that but I want you at the club'.

“I don't know where they are with Manly at the moment, but I'm not too concerned either. I'm trying to win a game of football.”

It's believed the Manly Sea Eagles have identified Fogarty as a potential option as they prepare for Daly Cherry-Evans to leave at the end of the season, although no formal approach has been made.

The club pulling out of any pursuit for Adam Reynolds, and the limited options on the halfback open market though, does seem to suggest Fogarty could be a good chance of pulling on maroon and white next season.