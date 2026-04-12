Manly forward Jake Trbojevic is set to push through yet another injury setback after fracturing his cheekbone during Friday night's win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, insisting he remains confident of lining up again this week against the Cowboys.

The incident, which occurred during a tackle, left Trbojevic temporarily unable to see as swelling quickly spread.

Despite the alarming nature of the injury, the Manly Sea Eagles co-captain was quick to downplay concerns, particularly around concussion.

“It didn't hurt, I wasn't concussed, which was the main thing, but it closed up so quickly that I could no longer see,” Trbojevic said on Sunday to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I did it making a tackle. It's slowly opening today. I still look absolutely glamorous.

“But I'll be all good for Thursday. I'm honestly fine. If I could open my eyes, I would have kept playing the other night.”

The absence of a head injury assessment (HIA) will come as a relief given Trbojevic's history of head knocks, which has sparked ongoing concern about the long-term toll on his health.

While this latest setback is facial rather than neurological, it inevitably adds to the broader conversation around his durability.

Off the field, Trbojevic also addressed speculation surrounding his future, particularly reports of a round 10 deadline tied to a 2027 contract option.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, he dismissed the notion of any immediate pressure to decide, while reaffirming his deep connection to the club and eagerness to play on for the next 12 months.

“‘Foz' was such a great competitor and leader as a player; he was such a passionate person, and all of those qualities have rubbed off on the playing group,” Trbojevic said.

“Winning definitely helps everything. Hopefully, we can keep building on the last couple of games.

“I love Manly, I want to play for Manly and whoever the coach is [moving forward] won't worry me too much.

“I just want to make sure I can keep offering my best self – I want to keep playing to the level that is acceptable.

“That's what I'll base my decision on. There's no real deadline. There's a certain respect from both sides.

“It's still early, but if we keep improving like this, it will make my decision easier. It's a lot more enjoyable when you're winning.

“But I don't want to get ahead of myself. I know it's only been a couple of wins, and it's still early in the year. We just need to keep building. I'm only worried about Thursday. I only have one eye on the Cowboys.”

That focus now shifts to a short turnaround clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, where Trbojevic is determined to play his part—quite literally with one eye on the task at hand.