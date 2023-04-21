South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow has avoided a charge from the NRL's match review committee after being placed on report for a crusher tackle during last night's victory over the Penrith Panthers.

The tackle came early during the second half of the thrilling clash, which ultimately saw the Rabbitohs run on two late tries to beat the defending premiers 20 points to 18.

Arrow was involved in an accidental tackle where he awkwardly applied pressure to the head and neck of a Penrith ball carrier.

While he was penalised for the tackle, and placed on report, Arrow wasn't charged by the match review committee for the offence, with no other charges coming out of the game.

It's one of the few games this year which has been completed without a charge from the NRL's match review committee, who have been working overtime thus far in 2023.

Arrow, who started at prop in the game, played 72 minutes for the Rabbitohs, running for 113 metres and making 38 tackles in what was just his third game of the season.

After suffering an injury in Round 1 of the Cronulla Sharks, he returned last week against the Dolphins off the bench, before playing against Penrith last night as he pushes his case for inclusion in Billy Slater's Queensland State of Origin squad, which will be named in a month ahead of Game 1 on May 31.

The Rabbitohs' victory leaves them in third spot on the table with five wins from eight games, only behind Penrith on for and against, although they are yet to have a bye as the Panthers have had.