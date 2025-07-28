South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jack Wighton will front the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday to fight a three-match ban after he was charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) following the team's defeat to the Cronulla Sharks.\r\n\r\nCharged with a Grade 2 Shoulder Charge, Wighton is hoping to be let off by the judiciary and is set to argue that the incident that saw Toby Rudolf leave the field was instead a head clash between the two individuals.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u00a0The Herald, the Rabbitohs have sought legal counsel from Nick Ghabar, a regular at the judiciary, and are privately fuming with the original decision by the MRC.\r\n\r\nCoach Wayne Bennett and Wighton didn't comment on the incident after the match against the Sharks.\r\n\r\nSent to the sin-bin for the initial incident, if Wighton is found guilty on Tuesday evening, he will miss the next four matches.\r\n\r\nThis would see him join the likes of Brandon Smith, Cameron Murray, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Keaon Koloamatangi, Latrell Mitchell and Tevita Tatola on the sidelines.\r\n\r\nHowever, in some positive news, duo Jamie Humphreys and Peter Mamouzelos will both be back on deck from concussions for this week's match against the Brisbane Broncos.